Insider Urges Steelers to Pursue Top Free Agent WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for another wide receiver to add to their roster. With the addition of DK Metcalf, they have a bona fide superstar as their top option. Behind him, however, there is much to be desired.
With a noticeable hole at WR2, one NFL insider is urging the Steelers to pursue a specific free-agent veteran. Speaking on a recent episode of Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio suggested that pass-catcher Keenan Allen could solve the position's depth issue.
"The Steelers make sense," he said. "I know, they've got Robert Woods, and there's talk that Calvin Austin III that could be the number two receiver across from DK Metcalf. I feel like they still need somebody else."
The main reason for his argument was the risk the Steelers are taking if they don't add another player. He expressed a hesitancy to fully trust Austin and Woods, as well as second-year WR Roman Wilson, behind Metcalf.
"They're (the Steelers) taking a hell of a risk," he said. "Keenan Allen is available. Other receivers are out there. The Steelers need to consider someone like Keenan Allen."
Allen played the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears, his first with the organization. Coming off of another 1,200-yard season in 2023, the Bears hoped he'd be a reliable weapon for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Things didn't go exactly according to plan, however, as he finished with 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. The production dip and poor fit led to the Bears and Allen parting ways.
The big knock against Allen is his blocking skills. With the Steelers expected to play a run-focused offense, they need steady blockers on the outside. While Allen's career has been defined by excellence in route running, he's been bashed for his subpar run blocking abilities.
But if the Steelers are unconcerned with that or prioritize his playmaking value, Florio's assessment could be spot on. Pittsburgh could use another weapon on offense, and adding a 700-yard receiver would fill that spot.
