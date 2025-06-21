Steelers' Will Howard Makes First Jersey Swap of Season
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard appears slated to spend the 2025 season on the bench, watching veteran Aaron Rodgers or possibly Mason Rudolph under center for the offense. The team’s sixth-round pick in the most recent draft has captured the attention and curiosity of the organization and its fan base, but there is still plenty to prove for the 23-year-old QB.
With several months until the Steelers begin their 2025 regular season, Howard is wasting no time engaging in the professional tradition of swapping jerseys. He and fellow rookie quarterback, Quinn Ewers of the Miami Dolphins, swapped their uniforms for what may have been the first official jersey exchange of the 2025 season. Darren Rowell shared the clip on his X account.
The two rookies were some of the most talked about prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Howard was a fresh off a national championship run, while Ewers garnered Heisman Trophy consideration for his performance at the University of Texas. Still, neither cracked the first five rounds of the draft. The Steelers selected Howard in the sixth round, while the Miami Dolphins drafted Ewers in the seventh.
Don’t expect to see either of these quarterbacks when the Steelers and Dolphins meet late in the 2025 regular season. Barring injuries or disastrous performances from the team’s starters, Howard and Ewers will both be watching their Week 15 battle from the sidelines.
There is also hope for both players in the NFL. The Dolphins see Ewers as a potential solution for the backup QB issue behind Tua Tagovoila and Zach Wilson. The same can be said for Howard in Pittsburgh. He'll get the chance to learn and absorb the game with the opportunity to earn a higher role, but he also projects to be a long-term backup in the NFL.
