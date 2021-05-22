Steelers Get Shut Out of 2021 Wide Receiver Rankings

AFC North wide receivers made the list, but none from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got no love in Pro Football Focus' 2021 wide receiver rankings.

Of the 32 top wideouts in the NFL, PFF decided no Steelers were good enough to make the list. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson combined for 2,627 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2020, but none are considered members of the league's elite receivers on their own.

The list was conducted of the 32 best wide receivers on their own. AFC North names like Tyler Boyd (32), Jarvis Landry (21) and even Odell Beckham Jr. (18), who missed half the season with an ACL injury, joined the group of top-tier pass-catchers.

The Steelers don't neccassarily have a true No. 1 receiver, which makes it difficult to rank Smith-Schuster, Claypool and Johnson on lists such as this. Last season, Pittsburgh's offense centered around different players each week, making the group difficult to defend but removing any superstar label any of the three were looking to obtain.

PFF currently ranked the NFL's best quarterbacks as well, placing Ben Roethlisberger 16th in the AFC. He ranked third in the AFC North, surpassing only Bengals' second-year passer Joe Burrow (18th).

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

