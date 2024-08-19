Steelers Sign Former 49ers LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are providing some insurance to their linebacker room on Monday morning.
KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Steelers have agreed to a contract with Kyahva Tezino. The signing comes on the heels of Payton Wilson's injury in the team's most recent preseason game against the Buffalo Bills as he departed after being evaluated for a concussion.
Tezino spent all five years of his collegiate career at San Diego State, where he helped the Aztecs win the Mountain West championship as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He racked up personal accolades during his time there as well, twice being named First-Team All-Mountain West in 2018 and 2019 in addition to earning Honorable Mention All-American honors from Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus in 2019. He recorded a total of 290 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks with the school.
Tezino was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, though the New England Patriots signed him as a UDFA on April 27 of that year. He was cut on July 26 before signing with the Carolina Panthers and remaining a member of their practice squad up until his release before the start of the regular season.
Tezino then took his talents to the United States Football League, where he was picked in the 31st round of the 2022 draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers. He spent both the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with the organization, where he tallied 179 tackles and 2.5 sacks before being named to the All-USFL team in his latter year there.
The San Francisco 49ers signed Tezino on July 27, 2023 as the 27-year-old appeared in all three of the team's preseason games, playing a total of 23 defensive snaps in addition to recording an 11-yard reception. He was later cut on August 27 and went on to play with the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League last year, registering 66 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.
