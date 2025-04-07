Steelers Sign OT to Two-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought back a veteran offensive lineman as they look to fortify their depth up front.
On Monday, the team announced that Calvin Anderson is returning on a two-year deal.
Pittsburgh signed him to its active roster last September. Anderson appeared in four regular season contests, logging 12 total snaps between Weeks 5 and 10 before landing on the reserve/injured list with a groin injury in December.
Anderson had his 21-day return window opened in early January before the Steelers' Wild Card round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.
He was activated ahead of that contest and would go on to see the field for 29 reps after Mason McCormick was ruled out with a hand injury.
Anderson, who played collegiately at Rice and Texas, signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
He did not appear in a game as a rookie, though he'd join the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2020 campaign and play a total of 41 contests for the team through 2022.
Anderson returned to the Patriots in 2023 and suited up for five games before sustaining a heart contusion that landed him on injured reserve.
It was later revealed that he also battled a case of malaria following a philanthropic visit to Nigeria in the summer of 2023.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!