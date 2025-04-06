Steelers Interested in Deion Sanders Other Son?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't send their big names to Colorado's Pro Day. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan weren't in attendance for the Buffaloes showcase, but they did have at least one scout in the building.
According to AP photographer David Zalubowski, who captured a moment at the Pro Day, Steelers West Coast scout Kelvin Fisher was in attendance to watch the Colorado prospects. But instead of a picture showing Kelvin engaging with Shedeur Sanders, who many were there to see, he was spending time with Deion Sanders' other son, Shilo.
Shilo is also a member of the 2025 NFL Draft class and the older brother to Shedeur. The 25-year-old is considered a later-round pick, but has a resume worth talking about in college. In 2023, his second-last year in school and first at Colorado, he recorded 70 tackles, an interception that he returned for a touchdown, and led the NCAA with four forced fumbles.
This past season, he recorded 67 tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Prior to Colorado, he played 20 games at Jackson State, recording five interceptions and 59 tackles, and 12 pass deflections.
Sanders wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, leaving Steelers without an opportunity to meet with him in Indianapolis. But they did show interest in him during the Pro Day, apperantly.
Sanders turned heads by running a 4.52 40-yard dash.
"I'm pretty sure he surprised a lot of you guys with his 40 time today, and I'm so darn proud of him," Deion Sanders said. "He does not take a backseat to his brothers. He does not take a backseat to anybody. He's a worker. He's a go-getter and he's a dog. He's a doer. I love what he represents. I love who he is on and off the field, and he's a great young man."
Now, it's about if he's drafted and if the Steelers are interested. The team has shown interest in the safety position this scouting cycle. So far, that interest has been geared more toward first-round options, but if they do not select Malaki Starks or Nick Emmanwori at 21, they may move themselves down the board and target a later-round option like Sanders.
Meanwhile, Sanders' brother Shedeur may not be so high on their radar. And it may end up being a surprising Sanders brother who ends up in Pittsburgh this NFL Draft.
