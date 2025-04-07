Analyst Predicts What Steelers Pay Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saga with Aaron Rodgers has continued for months at this point, with no defined end in sight. That being said, the Steelers will need to ramp up their planning in other avenues as the draft soon approaches and the offseason carries on.
Yet, rumors continue to swirl about possible contracts that Rodgers could sign to. Although it has been theorized that he would rather be with another team, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently estimated what he believed the possible contract for Rodgers would be in the case that he signs with the Steelers.
Rodgers was paid $37.5 per year with the Jets, but issues with his play would likely lower that number signficantly for his next contract.
Benjamin set Rodgers floor at $25 million, estimating as such based on comparable contracts.
"If $25 million is the floor, then Rodgers' financial ceiling is probably about $35 million per year." Benjamin wrote. "Some have suggested the former MVP could draw at least $40 million, but that seems unlikely given Rodgers played for less ($37.5 million per year) with the New York Jets, and is now two years older -- and visibly more limited as a play-extender -- since agreeing to that deal. Remember Rodgers took a pay cut just to facilitate his move from the Packers to the Jets. Is he really going to jack up the price after enduring his New York slog? If he does, he might not have any suitors whatsoever."
Benjamin then estimated exactly what he believed the number would be.
"So where does that leave us? Cut it down the middle and you've got a logical contract template for Rodgers: one year for approximately $30 million." Benjamin wrote.
The Steelers would be able to afford Rodgers contract in this case, but likely would rather go below the $30 million if they can, as they try to keep themselves available for other moves and a potential extension for a player like T.J. Watt.
