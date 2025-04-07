Steelers Insider Shuts Down Jaxson Dart Rumors
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put a fair amount of effort into evaluating Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, but that doesn't necessarily suggest that they're considering selecting him in the first round of the NFL Draft.
In appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly stated that he hasn't put too much stock into Pittsburgh's interest in Dart given that the organization isn't particularly likely to select a signal caller on Day 1.
"I don't make much out of it, 'cause everything I heard the week before that is they're not really interested in the quarterback in the first round," Kaboly said. "However, you know, it depends on how the board breaks and if you find a value at 21, or even if you wanna move back or anything like that, you have to do your due diligence on a guy like that. Because I don't know how much tape he really had."
"You can look at, he had a couple good games, right? Penn State game, I think. So, the Steelers are just doing their due diligence, but I still don't think he gets anywhere near [them]."
Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are both expected to go early, but Dart is among the favorites to be the third quarterback taken in what's regarded as a weak class at the position.
The 21-year-old is Ole Miss' all-time leader in passing yards with 10,617. He finished the 2024 campaign with 4,279 yards and a 69.3 completion percentage, both of which paced the SEC, while also throwing for 29 touchdowns.
Dart turned in solid performances at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine before essentially solidifying his status as a first-rounder at the Rebels' Pro Day on March 28.
The Steelers hosted him for a top-30 visit at their facility last Friday after previously holding a formal meeting with him at the combine, but it would still come as a surprise if he were to end up in Pittsburgh later this month.
Assuming Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers at some point in the near future, it's hard to imagine the organization investing its first pick into a signal caller when defensive tackle, cornerback and perhaps even running back are more pressing areas of need, at least for 2025.
Now, if Pittsburgh feels Dart has the potential to develop into a long-term starter and play at a high level for the next decade, then it shouldn't let Rodgers stand in the way of taking him.
There's no indication that's the case, however. The Steelers owe it to themselves to conduct a thorough assessment of Dart, but he likely won't factor into their plans unless he slides down the board and into Day 2.
