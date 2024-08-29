Steelers Sign Eight Players to Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their roster, signing multiple players to their 2024 practice squad only a day after trimming their initial 53-man team.
The Steelers announced they have signed eight players to their practice squad, including the return of several players from their 90-man training camp roster. The names include training camp standouts Johh Rhys Plumlee, Jonathan Ward and Thomas Graham. Joining them are veteran defensive back Anthony Averett, DB Zyon Gilbert, defensive lineman Jacob Slade, fullback Jack Colletto, and tight end Rodney Williams.
The team also added outside names like West Virginia lineman Doug Nester, who played alongside Zach Frazier in college. The two were the Mountaineers' center-guard combo. They also reportedly added running back Boston Scott formerly with the New York Giants and wide receiver Brandon Johnson who spent last season with Russell Wilson on the Denver Broncos.
The Steelers are eligible to have 16 players on their practice squad each week, and will likely make changes throughout the season. This will include signing players to the active roster, and looking for outside help when needed.
Like the initial 53-man roster, the team's practice squad will change. As things currently stand, the reported group looks like this.
- FB Jack Colletto
- RB Jonathan Ward
- RB Boston Scott
- WR Brandon Johnson
- OL Doug Nester
- TE Rodney Williams
- DL Jacob Slade
- CB Anthony Averett
- DB Thomas Graham
- DB Zyon Gilbert
- LB Marcus Haynes
The Steelers practice squad is eligible to protect four players on the practice squad each week, not allowing other teams to sign them. They're also eligible to promote two players per week to the active/inactive roster for game day, allowing them to play and then revert back to the practice squad without passing through waivers. The team still has several open spots to fill, which will happen over the next week and a half as the team prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the regular season.
