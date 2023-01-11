Steelers Sign Four Players to Futures Contracts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added four players on reserve/futures contracts. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and defensive backs Kenny Robinson, Madre Harper and Chris Wilcox make up the crop of new faces.

Fitzpatrick was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2021 after catching 154 passes for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career at Louisville. He appeared in four games for the Titans in 2021 and spent 2022 on the practice squad.

Robinson is a local product from Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania and Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh. He played his college ball at West Virginia and was a fifth-round draft pick to the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks in 2020. The Carolina Panthers drafted him in the fifth round the following year and appeared in 19 games over the next two seasons, recording one start and 18 tackles. He also spent 2022 on Carolina's practice squad.

Coming out of college Harper - a former Southern Illinois and Oklahoma State standout - broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He was a member of their practice squad before signing with the New York Giants and playing in nine games in 2020 and finishing with five tackles. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on Carolina's practice squad.

Wilcox was a seventh-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, coming out of BYU. Tampa Bay released him before the season and the Indianapolis Colts picked him up and used him on the active roster for a short while before returning to the practice squad. He was on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad for the duration of the 2022 season.

