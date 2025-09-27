Steelers Defense Keeping One Lineup Change
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the season with sky-high expectations for their starting tandem at the middle linebacker position. Veteran Patrick Queen and second-year player Payton Wilson were slated to be a dynamic duo that could stop the run and provide All-Pro level pass coverage.
Through three weeks, that plan has gone out the window for the Steelers. Part of that is due to an underwhelming start from the defense as a whole, but part of it is the emergence of Cole Holcomb. His play has been a standout in a largely unimpressive group, and the team’s defensive coordinator, Teryl Austin, acknowledged that his play has dictated a growing role as the season goes on.
“It went good,” Austin said of Holcomb’s performance in Week 3. “I think Cole deserved it. He’s been working his tail off to get back."
Back and Even Better
After missing two years due to a gruesome knee injury, Holcomb has returned in impressive fashion. It started with his athleticism being on display in training camp and the preseason. He was used sparingly in the first two games, but needing a spark, Holcomb stepped in and forced a fumble on the team’s first defensive series. It his athletic pursuit and tackling skills that jarred the ball loose, and it’s a big reason why the Steelers wanted to get him in there against the New England patriots.
“He gives a different element,” he explained. “He’s a downhill thumper. So it was good.”
Moving forward, it only increases the likelihood that Holcomb is on the field. He might not start the rest of the season, like he did in New England, but that is situational according to Austin. Both he and Wilson will likely share starting duties alongside Queen for the remainder of the season unless injuries or a major development shifts the plan. Holcomb will be the one called on for the run-centered duties, and Wilson will be used in pass coverage.
Either way, Austin and the Steelers believe that Holcomb’s comeback has reached the next level. Because of that, his impact on the defense will only grow as he continues stacking strong performances.
“We’ll see how it goes with each opponent,” Austin said. “Each opponent is a little bit different, and I think that will determine his role. I think he’s earned a role to try to help us win and I think he did a good job of that last week.”
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!