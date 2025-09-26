Steelers May Have More Ireland Games Coming
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are temporarily the Dublin Steelers as they arrive in the land of the Rooneys. The team landed in Ireland after their final practice stateside, and the organization’s operating family will be one of the two inaugural teams to play a regular season game in Ireland after playing in the first preseason game there in 1997.
The Steelers are thrilled to be in Ireland for this matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but according to the Rooneys, the organization may not be done with the country. Reporters had the chance to speak with team president Art Rooney II and his son and vice president of business and strategy, Dan Rooney III, and both were confident that the organization and NFL have big plans for their relationship with Ireland.
Art pointed to the high demand of ticket sales as one indicator. The team president had this to say after being asked about the future of games in Dublin.
“I think there will be more (NFL) games in Dublin, for sure,” he said. “The ticket demand has been unbelievable. I think we convinced the league this is a good idea, based on that. So, yeah, I think there will be more games in Dublin. Hopefully, we’ll be one of them.”
Just the Beginning for the Steelers
His son seemed to agree. Dan would certainly know, in his role he was a huge part of the organization securing the NFL’s Global Market Program partnership for Ireland in 2023. In the two years since, they’ve already brought a premier contest to the city. When asked if this game would be a deciding factor in the NFL’s decision to continue hosting international games in Ireland, Dan deferred to the league but acknowledged that he’d be surprised if the Steelers aren’t back soon.
”It’s a league decision,” he said. “I know the College Football Classic is a massive success in Dublin every year, and I believe Sunday will be a large success for the league. So, I’d be surprised if we didn’t come back.”
For the Rooney family, they’ve been looking for every excuse and reason possible to continue coming back. The family emigrated from Ireland to the United States during the 19th century, but as Dan puts it, the Rooney’s and the Steelers’ plans include continued returns to Ireland.
”The Rooney family emigrated from the Island back in the 1840’s and we’ve been coming here ever since,” he said with a laugh.”The Steelers aren’t going anywhere after this game and I think it’s just a launching pad to a bright future.”
