Steelers QB Steals Show, And Roster Spot?
Skylar Thompson has more or less been the forgotten man amongst the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room, but he sure made a statement in the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He was always slated to receive a healthy amount of playing time during Pittsburgh's three-game exhibition slate, but Will Howard's hand injury pushed him up the depth chart and handed him an enhanced opportunity to go out and prove himself.
After Mason Rudolph helmed the Steelers' first two drives of the night, Thompson entered the game for their third offensive series.
Though Pittsburgh went three-and-out on that possession, Thompson marched right down the field his next time out on the field. The Kansas State product engineered an 11-play, 85-yard drive that finished with a three-yard touchdown pass to Max Hurleman, putting the Steelers up 14-6 at the end of the first half.
Pittsburgh turned the ball over on downs during its initial drive of the second half, though Thompson would respond by leading three-straight scoring series.
He first connected with Trey Sermon for an 11-yard touchdown with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Steelers a 21-15 lead.
Thompson got the team into the red zone on their ensuing drive, though an eventual 4th-and-goal on Jacksonville's 18-yard line forced Pittsburgh to kick a field goal and extend its lead to 24-15.
The final highlight of the night for Thompson came by way of a 26-yard touchdown pass to UDFA wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams, who made an impressive play on a 50-50 ball in the endzone.
In total, Thompson went 20-for-28 for 233 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Steelers earned a 31-25 victory.
Though he still faces long odds to crack the team's 53-man roster while slotting in behind Aaron Rodgers, Rudolph and Howard, Thompson displayed impressive command of Arthur Smith's offense and could complicate Pittsburgh's roster decisions if he stays hot over the next few weeks.
It certainly doesn't hurt that Thompson, a 2022 seventh-round pick, appeared in 10 games for the Miami Dolphins over the first three years of his career and thus has some experience behind center when it really counts in the NFL.
Having four quarterbacks worthy of holding a roster spot is a good problem to have, and Thompson has now put himself firmly on the radar of the Steelers and perhaps other teams around the league with his strong start to the preseason.
