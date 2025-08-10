Jaguars Kicker Hits Insane 70-Yard Field Goal vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their preseason schedule with a trip to the Sunshine State and a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the Steelers, it was a chance to show off their depth on both sides of the ball and the first opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate their roster against outside competition. With less than half of their expected 22 starters dressed, the stage was set for unlikely candidates to make headlines and play hero.
That’s exactly what happened for Jaguars kicker Cam Little against the Steelers. The Steelers had just capped off a successful two-minute drive led by quarterback Skylar Thompson. The possession left the Jaguars little time to move up the field as the first half expired. With just one second left on the clock, the Jags faced a 70-yard field goal attempt as their only option to claim points before halftime.
Little went out on the field and struck an absolute beauty of a kick, sending it through the uprights with room to spare. The entire NFL universe collectively gasped and shared their excited reaction to Little nailing the impossibly long field goal.
The successful field goal narrowed the Steelers lead to just five points at the half, bringing the score to 14-9.
Little is in his second NFL season with Jacksonville. The organization used a sixth-round draft choice on the University of Arkansas place kicker, and he had a successful rookie year with the Jaguars. He made 27 of 29 field goal attempts in 2024, including 13 of 15 from beyond 40 yards.
The Steelers left their kicking duties to University of Pittsburgh product Ben Sauls. The left-footed kicker had two successful point after attempts in the first half as he tries to earn a roster spot or potential contract with another NFL franchise. He kicked in place of usual starter Chris Boswell, who was held out as an injury precaution. It's unlikely Boswell will kick at all in the preseason as he and the organization try to work out a new contract or restructured deal.
