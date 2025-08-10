Steelers Offense Shines in Action-Packed Win Over Jaguars
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially kicked off their campaign for the 2025 season with a preseason away bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Steelers were without the vast majority of their starters, but still utilized significant firepower for the preseason opening test.
The Steelers began the game on defense and looked solid to start. A big hit by possible starting safety Juan Thornhill set the tone early, but a sweep play by Jaguars wideout Dyami Brown kept the drive alive. The Jaguars drive would stall, and they would begin the game with 3 points from a field goal.
This brought the first look at the new Steelers offense in a real game situation. Despite much of the starters not playing, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver DK Metcalf and running back Jaylen Warren, quarterback Mason Rudolph connected with second-year wide receiver Roman Wilson on a 19-yard play action pass to open play.
Scotty Miller also got open for a medium distance pass, catching a 15-yard pass on a long second down. Steelers newcomer and veteran Robert Woods also got involved on the drive, catching a four yard pass.
The Steelers would score the first touchdown of their season on a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington, but the first NFL test for rookie kicker Ben Sauls was made tougher by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Washington’s touchdown celebration. With just under 3 minutes in the first quarter, the Steelers got out to their first lead of the season, with a 7-3 lead.
After a 37-yard return, the Jaguars set themselves up at the Steelers 32 when the second quarter kicked off. Cole Holcomb had a timely pass breakup on a third down in the red zone, and the Jaguars made their second field goal of the game to make it 7-6.
A first-down sack cost the Steelers ten yards on the subsequent drive, and they would end up punting. Cameron Johnston punted, making his return from his early injury in the previous season.
A fruitless offensive drive by the Jaguars put the Steelers offense back on the field with 7:15 to go in the first half of the contest.
The next offensive drive brought Skylar Thompson to the field for the Steelers at quarterback, while Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter made his first appearance on the defensive side of the football. Thompson was unable to scramble for a first down on a third down rush, and Corliss Waitman punted the ball for the Steelers.
When the Steelers got the ball back for the two-minute drill, Thompson hit Miller for a 22-yard pass that helped the Steelers get into field goal range. Thompson would get the team within ten yards on a pass to Max Hurleman, setting the team up with a first and goal. Hurleman would find himself open on an out route, putting the Steelers up 14-6 following Sauls’ second extra point made of the game.
After starting the game 2/2 on field goals, Jaguars kicker Cam Little made a 70-yard field goal to tighten the Steelers lead to 14-9, a kick that would be an NFL regular season record.
The Steelers started with the ball in the second half, and were unable to convert a fourth down try, leading to the Jaguars first drive of the second half.
The Steelers first forced turnover of the season came from Cameron McCutcheon, but an Isaiahh Loudermilk roughing the passer penalty put the Jaguars within 30 yards of the end zone. The Jaguars took advantage of the renewed drive, taking the lead on a touchdown pass from Nick Mullens to Trenton Irwin.
The Steelers fired back, with Thompson finding Trey Sermon for a touchdown that brought the Steelers up 21-15.
They would extend the lead by three, with Sauls making a 36-yard field goal to make it a 9 point game.
The Jaguars would dig at the deficit, as a Bhayshul Tuten rushing touchdown made it a 24-22 game with 11 minutes to play.
The Steelers would bounce back into a two-score lead following a 26-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams, making it 31-22.
A field goal by Little tightened the deficit a bit, making it a 31-25 lead for the Steelers, and the Steelers would punt on their ensuing drive following the two-minute warning.
The Jaguars were unable to score on the final drive of the game, and the Steelers beat the Jaguars 31-25.
