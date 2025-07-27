Steelers Have Concerning Issue On Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a growing issue that could become concerning if the team doesn't correct it quickly. Through three days of training camp, the team has found themselves struggling to keep their snapping consistent, with starter Zach Frazier being at the front of those concerns heading into the second week of camp.
Through three days, the Steelers have had snapping issues multiple times on each day. On the first day, Aiden Williams was the biggest name losing snaps. The offensive lineman had multiple bad snaps to Skylar Thompson and Will Howard, which head coach Mike Tomlin brushed off as first day jitters.
He continued to do it again on Day 3.
"It's not about the people that you mention, it's about this time of year," Tomlin said. "It's always the case. We'll never like it. We'll get through it. It'll become something in our rearview mirror. It's not that really significant right now."
But things haven't stopped. The Steelers started Day 2 with a rolled shotgun snap rolled to Aaron Rodgers during 7 shots. The team eventually erased it from the records, but Williams added a third bad snap to his stat sheet later in the day, making it two on Day 2.
Then Day 3 rolled around and the same thing happened. Frazier rolled a snap back to Rodgers during 7 shots. Later, Williams fired a ball high, nearly over Howard's head during team drills, which the rookie quarterback was able to pop up to himself and escape the pocket.
Pittsburgh has snapping issues to start last season, but eventually got them under control. They'll need to do the same thing now, but three is a trend in the NFL, and they're trending the wrong direction when it comes to the quarterback-center exchange.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!