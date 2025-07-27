Steelers Veteran Has Advice for Rookie RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are excited about their running back room. Veteran Jaylen Warren returns as the featured back. Super Bowl champion Kenneth Gainwell is with the team as added depth, and rookie Kaleb Johnson looks like the next great tailback for the franchise.
Through the first few days of training camp, the excitement has only grown for the Steelers' running backs. It's easy to get sucked into the anticipation and optimism before the pads come on, but the real test begins next week at Saint Vincent's College. That's when the pads will come on, and the organization's favorite drill makes its return. I'm talking about backs on backers, the first real test of the running backs and linebackers' skillset.
For rookie Kaleb Johnson, this will be his first time running through this drill with the Steelers. Thankfully, Warren has already been giving him advice on the highly anticipated drill. Speaking with reporters, Warren shared how they've been discussing the fundamentals involved every day, but there's one thing he continues to instill: just do your thing.
"I already had this conversation with him," he said while laughing. "Just do your thing, you know... As far as the fundamentals, we're going to work at that every day."
It's that innate ability and game-breaking skillset that attracted the Steelers to Johnson. But Warren says it's his attitude that is the best thing about him, and hopefully that attitude helps him succeed in backs on backers.
"The best thing about him is his attitude," he said. "He comes in ready to work every day. Obviously. we've seen his skill set - he's got it all - but he's still looking for that winning edge to get better."
Hopefully that winning edge continues to develop over training camp and the preseason. The offensive line and rushing attack for the Steelers will be crucial for their season's success, and having that begin in camp will go a long way in achieving that goal. It all starts when the pads come on and the running backs and linebackers are going at.
"I'm excited," Warren said. "I love that drill, when it goes my way."
