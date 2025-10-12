Steelers Starting CB Suffers Shoulder Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 6 with a healthy secondary for the first time since Week 1, but the unit has been hit by injuries yet again vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Slay Injures Shoulder on Tackle Attempt
Cornerback Darius Slay Jr. was escorted off the field after attempting to lead with his shoulder on tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who hauled in a pass over the middle from Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a third down with about five minutes left in the third quarter.
Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten later officially announced that it was, in fact, a shoulder injury, and that Slay was questionable to return to the game.
Slay's Injuries in 2025
Though Slay has yet to miss a game in his first season as a member of the Steelers, he's battled through a number of different minor injuries thus far.
The 34-year-old first sustained an ankle injury back in August, though his availability for the regular season was not affected. Slay later sustained a shoulder injury vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 that also didn't result in any missed time before suffering a leg contusion against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
He also appeared to suffer an injury to his side while covering Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison in Week 4. While Slay briefly left that game, he would return soon after and remain on the field throughout the rest of the day.
Impact on Secondary
It remains to be seen if Slay can make his way back into the game for Pittsburgh as it comes to a close. If he doesn't, however, the Steelers are better equipped for his potential absence this time around than they have been over recent weeks.
Jalen Ramsey is active after it initially seemed as though he'd miss several weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Minnesota Vikings. He did leave the game in the first half for a short period of time with an apparent injury, but rather swiftly returned.
Brandin Echols is healthy too and has been a standout for the Steelers, while Joey Porter Jr. has also remained in the contest for its entirety in his return from a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 1 that forced him to miss three games.
The fact that Slay wasn't ruled out is a good sign, though, and it doesn't appear he's dealing with a serious issue.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!