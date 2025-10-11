Steelers Sign Preseason Star to Replace Calvin Austin
With Calvin Austin III ruled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns with a shoulder injury, the team has signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams to their 53-man roster.
Williams has yet to make his regular season debut, but he's certainly in line to do so and could play a role both on offense and on special teams as the Steelers head into their first divisional contest of the season.
Williams' Background
Williams, who is a native of Philadelphia, began his collegiate career at Wake Forest.
A member of the Class of 2020, he recorded three catches for 44 yards across eight games as a true freshman.
As the Demon Deacons made it to the ACC Championship Game and ended the year with an 11-3 record in 2021, Williams posted 404 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions in 14 contests.
The following year in 2022, he hauled in 39 passes for 553 yards and a score in 13 games. During his final season with Wake Forest during 2023, Williams racked up 384 yards and a touchdown on 38 catches.
In his only campaign at Indiana last year, during which the school reached the College Football Playoff with an 11-2 record, he posted 448 yards and five scores on 39 catches.
Williams signed with the Steelers after going undrafted back in the spring. He made a splash during training camp and went on to record 86 yards with a touchdown on four catches in the preseason while also returning nine punts for a total of 70 yards.
Williams' Role with Steelers
With Austin sidelined, Pittsburgh is in need of a primary punt returner. Scotty Miller could potentially handle those duties, but Williams could factor into that mix as well against the Browns and moving forward.
There are snaps up for grabs on offense next to DK Metcalf at receiver too, and while Williams would seem to be lagging behind the likes of Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Miller in that regard, it's not out of the question that he could earn an opportunity to show off his explosiveness against a strong Browns defense.
It's quite a ringing endorsement that Pittsburgh was willing to sign an undrafted rookie to its 53-man roster, even at this point in the season, and Williams is in line to make an impact in multiple facets against the Browns.
