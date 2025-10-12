Steelers Expected to Join AFC North Trades
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the NFL trade deadline with some needs across the offensive side of the football. But with a 3-1 record and a firm grip on the AFC North, they may just be looking to upgrade wherever they can before the back half of the season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that's their plan. In a column explaining all of the topics approaching the midway point of the season, Schefter explains that he believes the Steelers are going to be active around the trade deadline, adding to their already star-studded roster.
"Just this past week, three of the four teams in the AFC North -- Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland -- made trades Tuesday. The only AFC North team that didn't complete a deal was the first-place Steelers, who are expected to explore upgrading their roster in the weeks ahead of the deadline," Schefter writes.
Wide Receiver? Offensive Lineman? Defender?
The Steelers have two positions that many believe they'll be targeting. With Calvin Austin III dealing with a shoulder injury, the team could look at add a wideout, and have a few options they could explore. They may also be looking for an offensive lineman to bolster their struggling group, especially at left tackle.
There's growing belief across the NFL that names like Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins could emerge as trade targets at the deadline. And it would not surprise anyone if the Steelers made some phone calls to see what their price tags were.
Pittsburgh has been searching for a third wide receiver next to DK Metcalf and Austin throughout the offseason, and their search won't officially end until the trade deadline passes.
As for offensive line, Broderick Jones is continuing to grow, but his struggles have been apparent. If the Steelers feel a left tackle could change their Super Bowl odds, they may be willing to pull the trigger on a new option before it's too late.
They could also see what defensive help is out there. They don't need any, but with a team hopeful for a Super Bowl, there's no reason not to see what's out there. If they can continue to add to a group that is already loaded, maybe they will.
The Steelers will likely be buyers at the deadline, much like they've been all offseason. And with a strong start to the season, their desire to complete their roster is only growing.
