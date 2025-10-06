Steelers' Will Howard Ready for Opportunity
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't gotten to see Will Howard in action since the start of the season. After suffering an injury during training camp, the sixth-round rookie has been shut down waiting for his chance. That may be coming soon.
As the Steelers return from the Bye Week, they have the option to open the practice window for three players before Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. One of those players is Howard. After breaking a bone in his hand during a handoff in the summer, he's healed and ready to go, and hoping for a chance this season.
Will Howard's Return?
Speaking with Chris Adamski of the Trib Live, Howard said he's healthy and ready to be back on the field with his teammates.
"I’m feeling really good right now and really feeling good about the change to my body and where I’m at there," Howard said. "So, I’m excited to just get back and get some physical reps and be back with the boys."
That opportunity should come soon as the team only has two active quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Ideally, they'd have three, but also need to be mindful of their limited return numbers from Injured Reserve.
Howard could see his practice window open and the Steelers can decide from there if he's capable of being on the active roster, or if they want to put him on it.
Howard Learning From Aaron Rodgers
According to quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, Howard has been glued to Aaron Rodgers' hip since the injury happened. He's stayed busy, trying to learn as much as he can from the future Hall of Famer even while he's not on the actual field.
He wants more, though. An opportunity. Something he can showcase to the team before the season ends.
"All of it’s really teaching me how to watch film and how to read NFL defenses and how to categorize them and what we’re calling everything,” Howard said. “So, every little thing like that has been helping me a lot.
“It’s definitely unique. It was obviously not ideal, the circumstance (injury) that happened to me. So, we kind of had to adapt and adjust. I didn’t want to just be sitting here and doing nothing the whole time. So I was big on making sure I stayed involved so that I’ll be ready for whenever I’m called upon. Hopefully, that’s sooner rather than later.
Next Starter?
Howard could prove himself to the Steelers this season, opening the door for a future opportunity to be their starter. The upcoming draft class has disappointed early in the college football season. So, if Rodgers isn't returning in 2026 and the Steelers don't feel confident in their options, Howard could be their guy.
But they need to see more than film study from him to prove that. They won't just hand him anything. So, returning to the field this season is critical for any chance he's got at taking over in the future.
