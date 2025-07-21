Steelers Still Have WR Plans
The Pittsburgh Steelers' search for another skill position player to pair with the likes of DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth ramped up earlier this summer after they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.
The team's initial trade talks with the Miami Dolphins surrounding tight end Jonnu Smith didn't progress towards a deal, and they didn't sign wide receiver Gabe Davis after hosting him on a visit on June 5.
The Steelers eventually landed Smith alongside Jalen Ramsey as part of a blockbuster move on June 30 that sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins, who selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft before trading him to Pittsburgh the following year.
Considering Smith's versatility and his impact as a weapon in the passing game, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac stated that his arrival has somewhat halted the Steelers' search for another receiver, but that their plans aren't finalized yet.
"I think at best it slowed it down because they figure they can line him [up], flex him [out] and serve as another 'quote' wide receiver," he said on 102.5 DVE's Morning Show with Randy Baumann, per Steelers Depot's Ross McCorkle. "So yeah, I don't know. They signed Robert Woods, is that Allen Robinson? Training camp and the preseason will speak as to whether that is what they think is good going on. Because always by the end of training camp they decide, 'Do we still have a hole or a weakness somewhere?'"
In a lot of ways, Smith will operate as Pittsburgh's WR No. 2 behind Metcalf. He's coming off a career year in which he posted 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 88 catches, and if anyone in the league knows how to use him, it's offensive coordinator Arthur Smith given their time together with the Tennessee Titans (2017 - 2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2023).
The Steelers may still bring in another receiver over the coming weeks who can compete for snaps alongside Woods, Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III, but it's no longer a pressing need now that Smith is on the roster. Depending on how training camp goes, things can change.
