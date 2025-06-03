Steelers Hosting Former Bills WR
As their search for skill position upgrades continue this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host one of the top wide receivers left on the free agent market.
As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gabe Davis is heading to Pittsburgh on Wednesday and will meet with the organization on Thursday as he looks for his next home.
Davis was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 8 and has met with both the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants in recent weeks.
The 26-year-old agreed to a three-year, $39 million free agent deal with the Jaguars last offseason. He'd finish the year with 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in just 10 games after tearing his meniscus in a November 17 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Davis entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft. The UCF product recorded a total of 2,730 yards and 27 scores on 163 receptions across his four seasons and 64 contests with the team.
He is most well-known for his 201-yard and four-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs.
After trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys last month, the Steelers have openly looked for his replacement. They've had talks with the Miami Dolphins about acquiring Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith, but perhaps they view Davis as a more realistic and affordable addition at this stage.
