Steelers Still Considering Former Jaguars WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a plethora of significant moves this offseason.
From sending away George Pickens and Najee Harris to landing Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf, the Steelers have constantly made moves throughout the time since last season came to a close.
The Steelers made another massive move when they dealt away defensive cornerstone Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins along with a Day 3 pick in order to land Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and a different Day 3 selection.
That being said, it seems that the Steelers might not be done as far as moving talent around and landing new talent is concerned. While Metcalf will lead the receiver room, the team is in much of the same situation as the previous year, with Metcalf and little depth behind him.
One possible addition to the squad is Gabe Davis, who has spent the last couple seasons in Jacksonville, and is now looking for a change of scenery. Davis is currently a free agent, and took a visit with the Steelers a couple weeks back. Now, it is still possible that the team lands Davis despite the wait on him.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, there is still a possibility that Davis could land with the Steelers. Fowler took to X to write about it.
"Free agent WR Gabe Davis still an option for Steelers on offense, too. He really enjoyed his visit there. Though he could take his time to sign, possibly closer to training camp." Fowler wrote.
Davis would present himself as a strong second or third option either in front of or behind Calvin Austin, and would likely slot in just above Robert Woods in that case. Whether it helps the Steelers would be hard to tell before the games are actually played.
