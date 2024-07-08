Steelers Could Have Surprising Star of Hard Knocks
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will do something very surprising this season, opening their doors for the Hard Knocks crew, allowing cameras to film a deeper look at what their in-season process looks like in 2024.
The Hard Knocks team will follow the Steelers during the back half of the season and into the playoffs, giving fans an inside look at meetings, locker room hangouts and practices. It'll allow players to showcase more of themselves than simply doing interviews and press conferences, and should give fans some new favorites within the roster.
The Athletic's Mark Kaboly believes two names could shine during the Steelers episodes of Hard Knocks this season, with the team's inside linebacker duo being the stars to watch once the cameras come on.
"Wilson is a gem with the cameras on and will certainly use it to his advantage, but I wouldn’t expect anything headline-worthy. Tomlin is going to be the star, I can assure you of that. You will get a peek inside practices and meetings," Kaboly wrote in the AFC North whiparound. But if we’re strictly talking about players and who will be the most entertaining if left unfiltered, it would be inside linebackers Queen and . Too bad Christian Kuntz is a long snapper and likely won’t be featured at all, or he would be the star of the entire show."
He's spot on, Kuntz would be the star of the show. The long snapper is hilarious on and off the field, and is easily one of the most outgoing and enjoyable players in the locker room for the coaches, players, media and fans.
But, unfortunately, Kuntz won't get much TV time. Roberts and Queen very likely will, and both are going to be fan favorites by the end of the season.
Roberts impressed last year when he battled through injuries to make sure the team always had a starting inside linebacker after Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb got injuried. During that time, he spoke with the media regularly, constantly ensuring us that he was going to play.
This season, he'll get to showcase that personality to a national audience, and his name should be a bit bigger by the end of the Hard Knocks season.
