Steelers Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the most impressive first few weeks of the new league year. Needing to crush the first stage of the offseason, the organization did just that with their free agent and trade additions.

Now, the Steelers have their focus set on the 2026 NFL Draft. The team owns 12 choices in the upcoming draft, and they can completely retool their team and finish the offseason overhaul by knocking these picks out of the park.

Thanks to the moves general manager Omar Khan made, the team's direction ahead of the NFL Draft is crystal clear. After addressing some key positions, the Steelers are set to properly, and finally, upgrade the wide receiver room.

Why Wide Receiver Makes So Much Sense for Steelers

The biggest reason is because they've ignored it until now. They signed cornerback Jamel Dean and re-signed Asante Samuel Jr. to stabilize that position. They brought in Jaquan Brisker to play safety alongside DeShon Elliott. They signed defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to fortify their front seven.

They even added on the offensive side with lineman Brock Hoffman and running back Rico Dowdle. The back-to-back 1,000-yard runner will be the right-hand man in the backfield alongside Jaylen Warren.

That leaves just two positions needing help: quarterback and wide receiver. The QB position is seemingly answered with the team waiting on Aaron Rodgers. Wide receiver is less certain, but the path forward is much more clear. The draft is the perfect place to round out this position and biggest remaining need on the offensive side.

WR Targets in the NFL Draft

This is the ideal year to target wide receivers. This year's class is filled to the brim with talented players with the potential to be elite at the NFL level.

In the first round alone, as many as five wide receivers are expected to be taken. When the Steelers pick 21st overall, players like Washington's Denzel Boston and Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion and even Omar Cooper Jr. out of Indiana are options in the first round.

Move into rounds two and three, and players like Alabama's Germie Bernard and Zachariah Branch out of Georgia are a pair of names to monitor. Beyond that, each round has plenty of options to tadd potential and talent as the Steelers complete their receiver room.

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