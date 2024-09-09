Steelers Take Early Lead in AFC North
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started their 2024 campaign with a victory, defeating the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 18-10. It wasn't the prettiest performance from the Steelers, but a win is a win. The team is 1-0, with plenty to improve on heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
One thing the Steelers can take pride in at the conclusion of week one is that they are sitting atop the powerful AFC North division. The Ravens lost a heart-breaker against the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the NFL season, the Bengals looked like a discombobulated team and dropped their contest against the New England Patriots, and the Browns looked like the Browns of old in a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers have areas to improve, but they can address them after a Victory Monday day of rest.
Now, it's not time to raise the banners yet, but this is exactly the start that the Steelers were hoping for. The team plays an absolute nightmare of a schedule this season, and any leg up they can get will be significant.
It's especially helpful as the team figures out their starting quarterback situation. Presumptive starter Russell Wilson was ruled inactive for the teams' week one victory, leaving the door open for Justin Fields to leave the team to a win. Now the starting QB job is again in question, as Fields could start his second game if Wilson isn't fully healthy for their week two matchup against the Broncos.
And now the Steelers have the slightest leg up, heading into week two as the only team in their division with a win. It's the unlikeliest of outcomes, as the Ravens and Bengals are both seen as potential Super Bowl contenders. The division looks to be a four-team race, but they won't meet any of their in-division foes until week 11 of the regular season. In the meantime, the road gets continuously tougher in Pittsburgh. For now, though, the Steelers are standing alone at the top of the AFC North.
