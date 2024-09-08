Falcons Add Big-Name CB for Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on final word about their quarterback, but in the meantime, they're preparing for all aspects of the Atlanta Falcons, and making roster moves to finalize their Week 1 team.
Prior to kickoff, the Steelers elevated wide receiver Ben Skowronek to the active/inactive roster, bringing the former Los Angeles Rams captain to the game day team for Week 1. As for the Falcons, they're also adding a big-name practice squader.
With their final roster move before kickoff, the Falcons have elevated cornerback Kevin King to the roster for Week 1. King, 29, is a former second-round pick, selected 33rd overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
King hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2021, playing five seasons with the Packers before his release. He's suited up for 51 games, including 42 starts, recording 197 tackles, seven interceptions and 30 pass deflections. Unfortuntely, the last two years, he's dealt with injuries, including a torn achilles tendon in training camp last summer.
King is set to replace Antonio Hamilton Sr., who the Falcons shut down after a groin injury.
The Steelers offense will have their hands full against Atlanta's secondary, as Pittsburgh's rag-tag group of wide receivers look to make noise against Jessie Bates, Justin Simmons and A.J. Terrell. This is the first opportunity for Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and Scotty Miller to quiet a lot of criticism about how Pittsburgh's receiving core isn't good enough.
Rookie Roman Wilson will not suit up against the Falcons as he continues to miss time with an ankle injury he suffered in training camp. Despite returning to practice on a limited capacity, the third-round pick is still sidelined with the sprain, hoping to return in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.
