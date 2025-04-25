Steelers Taking Trade Calls for Star WR
George Pickens figures to factor heavily into the Pittsburgh Steelers' plans on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Steelers have received calls inquiring about the availability of Pickens via trade and are potentially open to sending him away.
As Russini noted, Pittsburgh isn't currently holding a second-round pick this year after sending its own to the Seattle Seahawks as part of a package used to pry away DK Metcalf last month.
The Steelers subsequently signed him to a four-year extension worth $132 million, which will keep the 2019 second-rounder in the organization through the 2029 campaign.
After locking up a No. 1 receiver, some questions were posed regarding Pickens' long-term future in Pittsburgh, as it's never appeared overly likely that the franchise dish out a ton of money to two players at the position while looking to build a complete roster.
There were few substantiated rumors about the Steelers entering talks with any teams on Pickens until this past week, when FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported they were both taking and making calls around the league.
General manager Omar Khan attempted to shut down any such chatter during his pre-draft press conference, but with multiple reports emerging over the past couple days suggesting Pittsburgh is open for business, the situation bears watching tonight.
