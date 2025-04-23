Steelers Making Trade Calls for George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to make a pretty big move during the 2025 NFL Draft, and have their mind on a potential trade involving their star wide receiver, George Pickens.
According to FOX Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers have been taken and made calls to other teams about the possibility of trading Pickens. This comes just before the NFL Draft, but also right after a second attempt by general manager Omar Khan to defend wanting to keep Pickens this season.
"George Pickens is one intriguing trade name to watch. Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who's now extension-eligible. After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers," Schultz writes.
According to Schultz, that sentiment is league-wide, with executives from other teams expecting a deal to get done.
"It's just not in their DNA to spend that much on two wideouts," an AFC GM told Schultz. "Pickens is more available than people think. Green Bay's been serious, and they're not the only ones."
Khan denied wanting to trade Pickens during his pre-draft press conference, which comes after he said no to wanting a trade during the NFL League Meetings.
"No," Khan said when asked about the possibility. "I mean we're glad we have George and DK here. I think they're gonna be exciting for everyone to watch. Excited to have DK here, but no."
Still, if phone calls are being made, the Steelers must have some interest in a deal. Without a second-round pick and with Pickens entering the final year of his deal, making a move now makes the most sense for Pittsburgh. After signing DK Metcalf to a $150 million extension following a trade, it's unlikely they sign Pickens this offseason. And instead, may trade him despite wanting to keep it quiet.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!