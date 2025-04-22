Steelers' Mike Tomlin Opens Up About Shedeur Sanders
As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan fielded plenty of questions about Shedeur Sanders during their pre-draft press conference.
As the organization actively seeks out a solution to its shortcomings at the quarterback position, they've evidently put quite a bit of effort into evaluating Sanders and the rest of this year's class while also pursuing Aaron Rodgers.
Sanders took a top-30 visit with the Steelers earlier this month, which raised some eyebrows amidst rumors of his potential fall down the board, and he remains a prime candidate to be the team's selection if he's still available at pick No. 21.
Tomlin revealed that while has a long-standing relationship with his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, that was not a topic of discussion during their meeting and that they rather focused on getting to know one another from both a personal and professional standpoint.
"I've obviously known his father for a long time, [but] it was my first time meeting [Shedeur], and to be quite honest with you, we didn't talk a whole lot about my relationship with his father," Tomlin said. "It was a normal pre-draft visit, to spend time with a young man, to talk ball, to get to know him as an individual, to get to see how he processes and sees the game and how he articulates his football experience. From that standpoint, it was a very normal visit and a very productive one."
Tomlin also mentioned that the Colorado star's perseverance and feel for the game are two of his qualities that have often been overlooked throughout the pre-draft process.
"There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough," Tomlin said. "The intangible qualities displayed on tape were very impressive to me."
Sanders once looked like a lock to go within the top-three picks, but as his list of suitors and landing spots seemingly dwindle, Pittsburgh is sitting pretty with a chance to leave Day 1 with a potential long-term starter like Sanders in tow.
The interest between the parties appears mutual, and it remains to be seen if that partnership comes to fruition later this week.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!