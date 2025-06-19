Steelers Legend Angered By Treatment at Airport
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw was irked following an encounter with TSA.
While passing through Springfield-Branson airport in Missouri, Bradshaw was randomly picked for a meticulous search. It's safe to say Bradshaw wasn't thrilled with the entire ordeal, which was caught on video and later posted to Facebook by the 76-year-old.
“I’m not against being safe, but this is ridiculous,” Bradshaw wrote in the caption. “TSA approved, had the body pat down, all the luggage checked, unpacked item by item, now going into private room for another pat down. Come on Springfield how many criminals come through here???? I guess I look like one today!!!"
Bradshaw went forward without any other issues, however, and was otherwise cooperative.
He was in Branson for the "Terry Bradshaw Show," which is a "limited engagement" show that's in production this summer. He has two remaining shows scheduled in the town on July 3 and July 25.
"Bradshaw will bring his dynamic singing ability, endearing personality and charisma to the Clay Cooper Theatre with a production that chronicles his life’s journey through comedy, music, and storytelling," Branson.com writes. '"The Terry Bradshaw Show' will showcase the same straight-shooting, self-deprecating humor that has made Bradshaw an all-time favorite as an Emmy Award-winning co-host and analyst on FOX NFL Sunday. NFL films and HBO will be here filming for A documentary on the life of Terry Bradshaw to be released in the near future."
The airport-related stories don't end there for Bradshaw, either. He reportedly helped unjam the exit door of a plane that had just landed in Pittsburgh on April 10, though the longtime Fox NFL analyst refused to take credit in an Instagram post.
"Just to set the record straight… I did nothing to open the door on the plane! The maintenance crew had it open in 15 minutes," he wrote.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Louisiana Tech in 1970, Bradshaw spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers. He helped the franchise win four Super Bowls while making three Pro Bowls and throwing for 27,989 yards, 212 touchdowns and 210 interceptions.
