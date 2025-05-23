Former Steelers RB, Mike Tomlin Mentor Dies
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin mentor, Tommy Reamon, has passed away at the age of 73. His son, Tommy Reamon Jr., made the announcement in a post on Instagram, letting the world know that the legendary coach and educator had passed.
Reamon was a ninth-round pick for the Steelers in the 1974 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He never played a snap for Pittsburgh and instead headed south to Florida Blazers of the World Football League, where he won MVP, helping Florida reach the World Bowl.
Near the end of 1974, the team seized, leading Reamon to return to the NFL and the Steelers. He played in the preseason in 1975 but did not make the final roster. Instead, he played with the Jacksonville Express of the WFL during that season.
In 1976, the Steelers traded Reamon to the Kansas City Chiefs. During his first active season in the NFL, he appeared in 11 games, rushing for 314 yards and four touchdowns. After his run with Kansas City, Reamon spent time with the Chicago Bears and Washington. He spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL as well.
After his playing career, Reamon went into acting, appearing in Charlie’s Angels, The Fall Guy and Quincy, M.E. He then became an educator and high school football coach in Newport News, Virginia. He coached for a number of schools in the area, including Tomlin's high school, Denbigh High School, from 2023-2024.
Tomlin and Reamon once let it be known the Steelers head coach talked Reamon back into coaching after a break.
"When I was a teenager, I went to his camp,” Tomlin said in a video posted on X. “We didn’t have money to go to nobody else’s camp. We went to Coach Reamon’s camp for $5; man, he’d give you lunch and a T-shirt. … I ain’t played one down for this dude, but he always checked on me."
Reamon was also a mentor of former Steelers quarterback Mick Vick. Now the head coach at Norfolk State, the school's athletic department released a statement following the passing of Reamon.
"The Norfolk State University athletic department is saddened to hear of the passing of local football legend Tommy Reamon," the athletic department said in a statement. "Coach Reamon was a one-of-a-kind figure who impacted countless members of the Hampton Roads community — including our head football coach Michael Vick. He will be deeply missed. At this time, we request privacy for Coach Vick and his family as they mourn the loss of a close friend and longtime mentor."
