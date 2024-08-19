Steelers Trade Offer for Brandon Aiyuk Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers remain entrenched in a staring contest with Brandon Aiyuk, there appears to be newfound transparency regarding the former's offer for the star wide receiver's services.
Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle revealed that the Steelers are willing to part with several premium draft picks in order to acquire Aiyuk, though are against the idea of including a player within that package.
"The 49ers, who are in Last Dance mode, want a current player included in any trade," Silver wrote. "The Steelers were unwilling to part with any of the starters (such as receiver George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth or safety Minkah Fitzpatrick) the 49ers craved. Pittsburgh is willing to give up second- and third-round draft picks, however, leading the 49ers to explore a different strategy: Using one of those picks to pry a productive wide receiver from a third team in a separate trade."
Should San Francisco's return border on that value, it would be in line with what other top receivers have cost in recent years. For example, the Green Bay Packers received both a first- and second-round pick when they dealt Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March of 2022, while the Tennessee Titans netted first- and third-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for A.J. Brown in April of 2022.
Aiyuk, of course, is seeking an extension and would require one should he be traded to the Steelers. As negotiations also continue with the Niners amidst his holdout, Silver reported that both the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were not only willing to meet his asking price, but San Francisco's as well before he declined both team's advances.
"Two of those teams, the Patriots and the Browns, were reportedly willing to meet the Niners’ asking price and pay Aiyuk roughly $32 million per season — an annual figure that would leave him second among wideouts to the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, and which is significantly more than the 49ers have offered," Silver wrote. "Twice, Aiyuk balked."
The Steelers also agreed to terms with San Francisco last Tuesday, and it appears Aiyuk is more willing to join them over his other suitors. Pittsburgh will have to fork over a significant amount of assets and cap space should the dynamic playmaker make the organization his new home, but it would all be worth it in the end considering what he brings on the field.
