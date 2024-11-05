Steelers Trade Packers for DE Preston Smith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made another trade. After acquiring wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets, they've added another player, trading with the Green Bay Packers for defensive end Preston Smith, according to multiple reports.
Smith, 31, is a nine-year starter in the NFL, playing for both the Washington Commanders and Packers. A second-round pick in 2015, Smith spent four years with in Washington, playing 64 games with 50 starts. He's been with Green Bay the last six seasons, playing 91 games with 88 starts.
The defensive lineman has accumulated 430 tackles, 68.5 sacks, 71 tackles for loss 10 forced fumbles, 27 pass defections and five interceptions throughout his 10-year NFL career.
Smith now joins a Steelers defensive line that is already loaded in talent. With injuries hitting the Steelers outside linebackers all season, Smith comes in as another dominant name to the group. And with defensive end experience, while his primary role will be edge rusher, he could work inside to help along the interior as well.
The Steelers are looking to beef up their defensive front after a few unsatisfactory performances in the first half of the season. They've now done so with a surprising trade and a long-time starter.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!