Steelers Perfect Six-Part Plan
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the second half of the season with a lead in the AFC North, a 6-2 record and some big names coming back from injury. But with the dominoes lining up, what does the perfect back half have to look like once they start falling?
It's a six-part plan. The Steelers' perfect second half to the season doesn't have to be an undefeated run against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, as long as they beat the Washington Commanders, they don't have to win either of those games.
It does include getting their second quarterback involved, along with another newcomer. Actually, this newcomer isn't even on the team yet, but he's one of three players Pittsburgh is trying to land - and if they're shooting for the stars, they must land him.
A sleeper on the offensive side of the ball must also begin having the year many hoped he would. To this point, he's become a bit of a underdog within the offense, but that's typically when he plays his best, and it's the best idea for the Steelers to start to utilize that. All great teams have that one "thing" to them. In Pittsburgh, this could be that "thing."
And it finishes off with not one, but two names starting to play better on defense. One you can guess, the other you probably wouldn't.
