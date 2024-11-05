Steelers Next? Pressure On After Browns, Bengals Trades
PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have both added to the trade deadline total, joining the Baltimore Ravens, who added via a trade last week. Now, the spotlight is on the Pittsburgh Steelers to finish the AFC North and add a fourth team to the action.
The Ravens started the AFC North moves last week when they traded with the Carolina Panthers for former Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson. Then, on deadline day, the Browns traded away linebacker Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, and the Bengals added running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears.
In the Smith trade, the Browns sent the pass-rusher and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. As for Herbet, Cincinnati sent Chicago a seventh-round pick.
Now, we wait for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh has headlined the trade market since the summer when they chased Brandon Aiyuk in efforts to bring the wide receiver over from San Francisco. Since then, they've explored Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams, and nearly landed Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
They're expected to make calls about a number of available wide receivers before 4 p.m. ET. This will likely include Mike Williams from the New York Jets, DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, along with double-checking on Kupp and potentially names like Courtland Sutton, Darius Slayton and Jakobi Meyers.
The expectation is that something will happen. The Steelers have not held back their interest in adding to their receiver room, and with options out there, it seems unlikely they head into the back half of the season with their current room.
As for who it will be, that's up for interpretation. Some could say they'll take the easiest deal, which may be Williams or Slayton. Others will view their pursuits this season and guess they'll try to aim high for a name like Kupp or Metcalf, or possibly even Sutton.
The NFL world will know by 4 p.m. ET. But after all three AFC North teams made moves, it's hard to believe the Steelers are going to miss out on the action.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!