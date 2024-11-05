Steelers Trade Jets for WR Mike Williams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their wide receiver trade. After searching high and low for another piece to their offense, the team has finally found their missing piece, adding Mike Williams from the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Steelers will send a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to New York in exchange for the wideout. This comes after months of trying to pull of a trade for several different wideout options. It started with sending Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers and trying to land Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. It now ends with Williams from the Jets.
It was expected that the Steelers would end up with a wide receiver before the trade deadline. And even head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the team was active, pointing to another reason to believe a deal would go down. Williams was high on many analyst's list as a potential fit for Pittsburgh, and will now join the offense.
Williams comes to Pittsburgh after signing with the Jets in the offseason. He was scheduled to visit the Steelers but didn't make it, signing with New York beforehand. He now leaves the Jets and heads to the Steel City to finish the season.
Pittsburgh's wide receiver room now includes Williams, George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and Scotty Miller. Rookie Roman Wilson (hamstring) is on Injured Reserve.
