Steelers Have Two Options to Replace Calvin Austin
PITTSBURGH — The last thing the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to see as their offense was systematically moving the ball down the field against the Minnesota Vikings was one of their key players leave with an injury. The season has already been brutal injury-wise for the Steelers, but that didn't stop the gods of football from striking down once more.
Steelers number two wide receiver Calvin Austin III left the field with a reported shoulder injury during a third quarter drive. After being tended to by team medical staff, he was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for further evaluation. Austin later sent out an update via his X account that he was “all good” as the team flew back from Ireland.
The injury comes at a terrible time for Austin, who was working hard toward establishing himself as an NFL threat. Through three weeks as the second option behind DK Metcalf, he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers formed a budding bond. The trust from Rodgers apparent even after Austin’s costly Week 2 route-running blunder caused a turnover at an inopportunte time. In Week 3, Rodgers went right back to the fourth-year receiver in a crucial moment, leading to a Steelers win.
Over training camp, preseason and now even the first few weeks of the season, the Steelers had a security blanket to the criticism of their receiver depth by pointing toward Austin as the solution. Now, that option is no longer available for an undetermined amount of time. Even if it’s just short-term, this latest injury has to be the catalyst for the team to make a wide receiver move.
The Safe Option = The Wrong Option
The safest move, and most likely, is that the Steelers temporarily elevate veteran receiver Isaiah Hodgins from the practice squad. He joined the team just ahead of their Week 3 matchup, and he's been on the practice squad since. The former sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills had an insane stretch of eight games and a postseason contest with the New York Giants in 2022, but he's never been able to surpass that hot streak in the subsequent seasons.
What he does bring, however, is a pair of consistent hands and good size. Hodgins is 6’3” and has never dropped a pass in the NFL. That might not be an impressive statistic, but it might be enough to garner some trust from the coaching staff on an interim basis. He could provide the team with a fifth receiver who could come on in empty sets or in specific running personnel.
This option would also keep everything in house, so to speak. The team could give second-year receiver Roman Wilson an expanded opportunity for the first time in meaningful competition and see how he responds while three veteran receivers in Hodgins, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek rotate in behind him.
It also keeps the offensive emphasis on DK Metcalf and the tight ends, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith. These three, along with the running back duo of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, are the five players that head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have consistently discussed as the best options for Rodgers. The offense is built to highlight these five playmakers, and that can continue without Austin on the field.
The Big Swing In Big Easy
I’ve stated for months now that the offense doesn‘t need a Pro Bowl wideout to pair opposite Metcalf, but the need for more talent cannot be avoided. Former first-round pick Chris Olave is a frequent dream target for the Steelers, but there's someone else in New Orleans that could better suit the team's needs.
Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed could be the ideal addition to the Steelers pass-catching group. The 27-year-old receiver and kick returner isn't as talented as Olave, but that's exactly the point.
Shaheed would come in and immediately fill the void left by Austin’s injury, both as the number two receiver and as the team’s primary punt returner. When Austin returns, the pair would provide a huge upgrade as the number two and three behind Metcalf. Having that level of talent would solve any depth issues the offense continues to suffer through.
This big swing also wouldn’t be an expensive one for the Steelers. While someone of Olave’s ilk could cost a higher draft pick, Shaheed could be acquired for a late-round pick. The struggling Saints are 0-4 to start the season and tanking for the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Parting with Shaheed and continue the stockpile of draft picks is the best way to continue that pursuit.
The Steelers are hoping that the Austin’s prognosis is better than originally hoped, but it doesn’t change the reality that is in front of the organization. They are one major injury on offense away from being up you know what creek without a paddle. They can’t wait for that to happen before acquiring help. The time is now for the Steelers to end the next man up mentality and go get another impact player to round out the offense.
