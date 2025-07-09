Steelers Have Undrafted Rookie With Veteran Qualities
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary is one of the hottest topics as the team approaches training camp. The organization shuffled the decks by sending out former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey. The move likely cements the slot cornerback position, but many believe Ramsey will see time at safety in his first season with the team.
Wherever Ramsey plays, the Steelers need another defensive back to step up and earn snaps. That puts undrafted rookie Sebastian Castro in a position to steal a spot in the secondary.
This would be familiar territory for the Steelers. After undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop won the starting slot cornerback job in 2024, it opened the door for first year players to gain Mike Tomlin’s trust. Castro fits the bill as another player who will surprise many at training camp and force Tomlin’s hand.
There’s a few things that stood out when Castro was playing in the NCAA with the University of Iowa. The first is his versatility. He played a bit of safety, a bit of slot, a bit outside and also had a knack for timing up his blitzes. That versatility is very attractive to the Steelers, who are in need of a serviceable player who can fill multiple roles. Castro may be a first-year player, but he appeared in 53 games with the Hawkeyes, including 32 starts. He’s also 24 years old, and that could help him gain an edge in the competition.
Another aspect of his game that stuck out was his ability to tackle, especially in one-on-one situations. Over his NCAA career, he recorded 113 of his 163 total tackles individually. When moving downfield toward a ball-carrier, he won the battle frequently using a strong lower base and effectively wrapping up the opponent. Especially this past season, his play contained shades of fellow Steelers safety DeShon Elliott.
The dependable tackling will be put to the test when training camp opens. Going up against stiffer competition will challenge the rookie. If he can withstand the test, however, he could be the big winner of training camp and in line to play meaningful snaps on the Steelers’ defense in 2025.
