Steelers WR Leaves Game With Eye Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers locked into a stiff competition with their week three matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Two of the NFL's best defenses match up for an early showdown of AFC contenders. The Steelers were hoping to come away from this game healthy and with a 3-0 record.
The Steelers may be finding success on the field, but they cannot shake their bad luck when it comes to injuries. After rising cornerback Cory Trice left the game against the Chargers, the team lost one of their offensive weapons.
Wide receiver Van Jefferson left the Steelers' game during the second quarter. The team was in the middle of their first positive offensive possession of the game when Jefferson voluntarily removed himself.
After exiting the game, it was reported that the pass catcher had sustained an eye injury and was questionable to return. The injury left the team with just three active wide receivers in the game.
If Jefferson misses significant time, it will be a huge blow to the Steelers' offense. Playing behind number one wideout George Pickens, Jefferson was the team's most veteran receiver. He brings a steadiness and leadership element to the team's receiver room. Jefferson would be a tough player to replace, so the team is remaining hopeful that all is okay.
This is Jefferson's first season with the Steelers. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. With the Rams, he had his best offensive season in the NFL, surpassing 800 receiving yards. In the same season, he was a critical part of the receiving room for the Super Bowl-winning Rams squad.
This season has gotten off to a slow start for the veteran receiver. Through two games, he had just three receptions on five targets for 15 yards and no touchdowns. The Steelers are trying to get him more involved, and hopefully they do so when he returns from his injury.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!