Steelers Lose Rising CB to Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got hit with an injury early in Week 3 after cornerback Cory Trice went into the medical tent with trainers.
Trice had a slight limp coming off the field after a punt return by Pittsburgh. He went to the sideline, tossed his helmet to the side and sat down on the bench. Shortly after, trainers came over to assess him before guiding him to the medical tent for a closer look.
The team then announced Trice sustained a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return to the game.
Trice is coming off a big game for the Steelers, recording his first career interception in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. He worked his way into the third cornerback role this season, and was the team's dime backer as well.
Without Trice, the Steelers are limited at cornerback, with James Pierre as their only other backup. The team made Darius Rush inactive. Pierre signed to the Steelers' practice squad this week and was elevated for the game as a special teams ace.
Pierre played four seasons in Pittsburgh, including last year. So, while stepping in on short notice isn't easy, he's more familiar than more newcomers.
This story is still developing. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
