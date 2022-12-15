Steelers QB Decision Might Surprise You

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 quarterback might not be who you believe it is. As much as many want to hope for Kenny Pickett, it doesn't feel like he'll play. Today will be the biggest day on whether or not he does.

That leaves Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Coming into the week, it didn't feel like there was much discussion there - Trubisky has been the backup all season while Rudolph, even if Mike Tomlin said he'd been a 2b, has been nothing more than a QB3.

"I feel like I haven't been active on Sundays," Rudolph replied to the 2b comment.

That could change, though. For starters, the Steelers wouldn't open up a competition in Week 15 between their two backups unless they felt two things - they still have a chance at the postseason, and they don't believe Trubisky is definitely the best option.

From what they've shown this year, their faith in Trubisky isn't too high these days. But at the same time, they've pulled this same line on Rudolph multiple times - and multiple times have left him with the short end of the stick.

The sense around the team this week doesn't feel like Rudolph will get teased again. For the first time in maybe forever, their QB3 has a real shot, and it's starting to feel like he might be the favorite to win the QB1, replacing the QB1 competition.

So far, the two have split reps at practice, while Pickett worked only individual drills. He'll need to practice fully at least twice before being cleared. In the meantime, the team will analyze the play of the other two, which doesn't make sense unless they truly believe Trubisky isn't the guy.

At 1-3 as a starter, Trubisky hasn't shown much spark for the Steelers. Really, the only time he's lit a fire was stepping in after Pickett's first concussion, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Besides that, he's left everyone waiting for the rookie - and now wanting the third string.

Rudolph is 5-4-1 as Pittsburgh's quarterback, but that 5-4 season was helped by a dominant defense. After that, he lost to the Cleveland Browns in a meaningless game and tied the then-winless Detroit Lions.

It's really a catch-22 for the Steelers this week. It feels like they know that. But it also feels like Rudolph holds the upper hand because if he didn't, they'd just let the depth chart stand as it was before Pickett went down.

The competition's biggest day is today. If Pickett practices, this all means nothing. If he doesn't the Steelers will likely start to give one quarterback more reps than the other.

Expect that quarterback to be Rudolph.

