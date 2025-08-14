Steelers WR Move Coming Soon?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their eyes on roster upgrades all offseason, and with three weeks before Week 1 of the regular season, they aren't satisfied yet.
The Steelers have one lingering position of need - wide receiver. After acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks this spring, they traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys and told everyone that they were comfortable with Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson as their No. 2 and No. 3 next to Metcalf.
That remained the case heading into training camp, even after Austin suffered an oblique injury and missed most of camp. Wilson flashed in his preseason debut, but didn't do much in the final days of training camp after.
Now, they seem to have renewed interested in another wideout.
Pittsburgh has made calls to the Washington Commanders about Terry McLaurin and New Orleans Saints about Chris Olave this offseason. Before they traded for Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins, they called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about Trey Palmer. Maybe they'll call again.
It doesn't need to be a trade, though. Former All-Pro Odell Beckham Jr. is on the market and looking to play in 2025. According to Beckham himself, he and the Steelers have had conversations, and playing with Aaron Rodgers has his interest heading into the season.
Would that be enough? The Steelers have avoided aging wide receivers like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper all offseason as they tried to give younger options on their roster a chance. They still don't have interest in Cooper, and Allen signed in Los Angeles with the Chargers. But, appearently, Beckham Jr. is different.
Here's the biggest kicker. The Steelers are expected to move quickly on a new wideout. According to one Steelers insider, the team is looking to add to their room in the next "10 to 12 days," meaning before Week 1, there will be another option for Rodgers to throw to.
Is Beckham Jr. a lock to be that addition? Could the Steelers make a giant splash for McLaurin as he looks for a new contract? Or, do they have another name in mind that we just don't know about yet?
