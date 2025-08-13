Steelers Rising Offensive Lineman Shares Major Goals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Troy Fautanu with a clear goal. That goal was to solidify their offensive line and bring in an anchor at the offensive tackle position.
The Steelers’ plan took a hit before it could be fully executed. Fautanu suffered a knee injury that erased his rookie season. One year later, the former first-round pick is finally getting things back on track. In the team’s first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fautanu held down the right tackle position as they marched down the field and scored a touchdown. The one sack allowed by the unit during the contest came via the left side of the line, meaning Fautanu was nowhere near the play and bore no responsibility for the error.
It was just one series for the 24-year-old tackle, but those handful of plays were meaningful for Fautanu. Beyond just playing well, it was confirmation that his knee injury is behind him. More importantly, it was a step toward achieving his never-ending goal of becoming the best tackle and linemen in Pittsburgh. It was proof positive to Fautanu that he can continue reaching for greatness.
"I'm trying to be great," he told reporters before practice. "I'm trying to be the best offensive tackle for this team. Every day I play the game of football, that's my goal every single day. As long as I keep striving high and continue to process what's gotten me here, I believe good things can come.:
That's the expectation he brought when the Steelers drafted him last season. The injury derailed his efforts and forced him to rehab and watch for an entire year. After getting over the hump and returning to the field, Fautanu thought he and his teammates played a clean game in their one series on the field.
"That 10-play drive we had out of the gate was awesome," he said. "I thought as an offensive line we played pretty clean. We did our jobs and obviously, we have to continue to keep finishing."
He wasn't without criticism on himself, however. Fautanu is an admitted self-critic, telling reporters he battles more with himself than anything else on the field. Reflecting on his game, he called out his own error, but also stated how he planned to tackle the latest obstacle.
"Obviously, I had a face to the hands penalty. That was frustrating," he admitted. "But it's not the ref's fault, it's my fault. So, I'm going into practice today just working on aiming small and missing small. I gotta be better with my eyes too."
The second-year tackle is always trying to improve. His actions on the field show that and how he discusses and evaluates the game off the field only reaffirm that. It's what is leading him on a path to become the next great Pittsburgh Steelers lineman.
