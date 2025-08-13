All Steelers

Steelers Five Biggest Winners of Training Camp

From an undrafted free agent to a growing tight end, the Pittsburgh Steelers had five players stand tall throughout training camp.

Jacob Punturi

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their 2025 training camp, capping off another session at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The camp revealed several major storylines for the upcoming season. From the performance of the defense to the offensive line questions, there's no shortage of topics to stress and speculate over.

But there were also some extremely bright positives to take away from the Steelers' training camp. Many players took tangible steps toward making the roster or expanding their role, and many others stood out in ways that could earn them a place on the team's practice squad or on another NFL franchise. There were certainly more than this, but let's dive into the five biggest winners of training camp this year.

Yahya Black - Defensive Tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Yahya Black
Pittsburgh Steelers

While first-round pick Derrick Harmon is attracting all of the rookie attention, Yahya Black has skyrocketed up the depth chart as well. Behind Harmon and fellow starters Keeanu Benton and Cam Heyward, Black has been the most consistent and destructive DT at camp. He’s flashed a keen ability to read the quarterback’s eyes and his long arms can easily swat down passes at the line of scrimmage. He’s played himself into a rotational spot along the defensive line, giving the Steelers yet another quality player for the defensive front.

Kenneth Gainwell - Running Back

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The veteran addition to the running back room impressed from start to finish in Latrobe. He's the embodiment of versatility, able to take handoffs, split out wide, run routes in the slot and return kicks and punts. Between his impressive pass protection and receptions, Gainwell's proved he's going to be an important depth piece in this offense.

Max Hurleman - Every Position

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Max Hurleman
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Max Hurleman (34) catches a deep pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

The most impressive newcomer at Steelers’ training camp has to be undrafted free agent Max Hurleman. He’s fast, can catch the ball, runs clean routes and can play special teams. Finding a spot on the 53-man roster is going to be a difficult task for MIke Tomlin and his staff, but Hurleman’s camp performance has earned him heavy consideration.

Juan Thornhill - Safety

Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill
Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After the Steelers trade former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the hole at safety loomed large. Juan Thornhill has closed that gap over the last two and a half weeks. He made a bold statement when he told reporters that this unit has the potential to be an all-time defense, but he’s walked the walk as much as anyone on the defensive side of the ball. In training camp practices, he’s had Aaron Rodgers’ number, highlighted by back-to-back days ending team sessions with interceptions. Against the Jaguars, he laid a thunderous hit on Brian Thomas Jr and held down the free safety position.

Darnell Washington - Tight End

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) celebrates a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The biggest winner of training camp is also the biggest player on the team. Darnell Washington had himself a tidy couple of weeks in Latrobe, emerging as a threat in the passing game and a valued asset in pass protection and run blocking. His touchdown catch against the Jaguars was a turning point moment for the third-year TE, and he now looks to carry that momentum into the regular season.

