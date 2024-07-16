Steelers WR2 Starting to Emerge
PITTSBURGH -- Despite numerous reports and endless speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't brought in another wide receiver to pair with George Pickens. The team's reported interest in Brandon Aiyuk remains, but it seems likelier that he remains with the San Francisco 49ers for the next season.
It may end up that the Steelers already have their number two receiver on the roster, negating the need to bring in any more outside options. Team insider Mark Kaboly recently joined the 93.7 The Fan to discuss who stuck out during organized team activities and traning camp. When the topic of receivers came up, Kaboly named third-year receiver Calvin Austin III as his top choice.
“Calvin Austin,” Kaboly said. “But he should because he’s been in the league three years. He’s fast and you’re not allowed to touch him in OTAs. So I hope he excels at that point right there."
Austin is in line to see. a huge upgrade in role and targets in 2024. The 25-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he missed the entirety of his rookie season due to injury. In his debut season in 2023, he was utilized mostly as a punt returner and extra receiver. He
Despite the limited usage, he made some impressive plays. He caught 17 of 30 targets for 180 yards and one receiving touchdown. It was a flash of what he can provide though, as he used his speed to run 72 yards into the end zone for the team's longest receiving score of the season.
The Steelers also found a way to get Austin touches in the run game. His blazing speed was apparent, and he managed 57 yards and a rushing touchdown on 11 carries.
Going into the preseason, Arthur Smith could be drawing up more plays for Austin. As Kaboly pointed out, the team needs to see him in pads to make a better decision, but the Steelers are already showing an increased belief in their young receiver. If he continues impressing, the number two role will be his to open the 2024 season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers QB Announces New Movie
- Steelers Rival Drawing Patrick Mahomes Comparisons
- Steelers LB Gets Early Access to College Football Video Game
- Steelers Get Early Look at Former WR
- Steelers Support of Kenny Pickett "Embarrassing"