Steelers Get Early Look at Former WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will welcome a familiar face to Saint Vincent this summer, hosting a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills just days before their preseason matchup, the NFL announced.
Buffalo is set to take on the Steelers on August 17 at Acrisure Stadium, but will get an early look at the team on August 15 when the Bills come to join their practice session. It's the first time the Steelers have hosted Buffalo for a joint practice since 2014.
With the Bills coming to town is a former wideout for the Steelers. Pittsburgh will welcome former second-round pick Chase Claypool to Latrobe for the first time since his departure in 2022. Since then, Claypool has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and now the Bills.
As of now, Buffalo is banking on Claypool to earn a place in the receiving game alongside rookie Keon Coleman and third-year wideout Khalil Shakir. This comes after the team lost both Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs.
During his time in Pittsburgh, Claypool started 27 games, recording 153 receptions for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns. Since leaving, he's caught just 22 passes for 217 yards and a score. He's played just 19 games.
The Steelers will also get another look at their former starting quarterback in Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky signed from the Bills in 2022 but spent just two years in Pittsburgh before being released and heading back to Buffalo at the start of free agency.
Pittsburgh will likely get a heavy look at Trubisky from the other sideline in their preseason matchup as the backups take the field for a majority of the game. During his time in Pittsburgh, Trubisky started seven games, going 2-5 and throwing eight touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
