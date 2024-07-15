Steelers LB Gets Early Access to College Football Video Game
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen gave fans some insight in what to expect when EA Sports College Football 25 drops this week. The Steelers newest defensive star shared that he received early access to the game ahead of it's pre-order release.
And, of course, he was playing at LSU.
Queen is one of many former college athletes who have been raving about their excitement for the launch. But before the casual fan got to dive into the first college football video game in nearly 10 years, the former LSU star tried it out for himself.
As for his review, Queen gave his opinion on how you could succeed in dynasty mode, as well as how good the game is in general.
"If you wanna be good this year in dynasty/franchise all you need is 2 good running backs. College the best game I done played in a long time," Queen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Queen played three years at LSU before being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his time with the Tigers, he played 40 games, recording 131 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
For those who pre-ordered the Deluxe version of the game, College Football 25 will be available at 2 p.m. ET on July 15. For the rest of us, we'll be waiting until Friday, July 19 for the official release.
