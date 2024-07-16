Steelers QB Announces New Movie
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson isn't just a football player. Alongside his wife, Ciara, the two have many avenues of entrepenuership outside of the field, and they just announced their latest adventure is coming to the big screen.
Sharing a clip of the production set, Wilson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that his production team is working on a movie called "Sarah's Oil" which is set to be released in 2025.
Now, Wilson or Ciara won't be in the move but rather their production company Why Not You Productions has partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to create the film. It's being directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and is set to star Gordon Butler and John Holmes.
"In 1914, an 11-year-old Black girl, Sarah Rector, struck oil on her Oklahoma land, igniting greed and corruption. Despite adversity, she prevailed through courage and faith, becoming the wealthiest Black girl in the world," the description reads on IMDB.
Where Wilson himself will be when this movie is released remains a mystery. He's working on a one-year contract with the Steelers which means he's set - as of now - to hit the open market again in 2025. If he finds success in Pittsburgh, the team could look to lock him up for a few more years, but that could depend on his price tag along with how far he takes them in the postseason.
As of right now, Wilson is roughly a week away from his first training camp in Latrobe as the team heads back to Saint Vincent College for the next month. Wilson will battle it out with fellow newcomer Justin Fields for the starting job, but the veteran is expected to maintain his distance and keep the roll going into the season.
